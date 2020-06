3399 S STAFFORD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO YOUR CITY RETREAT. LOVELY 3-LEVEL BRICK END-UNIT. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS ON MAIN-LEVEL. UPDATED KITCHEN. FENCED PATIO OFF KITCHEN. UPPER LEVEL WITH MORE HARDWOODS, FEATURES MASTER BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. FINISHED LOWER WITH REC ROOM, FULL BATH, AND DEN. GREAT FAIRLINGTON FLARE & AMENITIES. CLOSE TO COMMUTER ROUTES AND ONLY 3 MILES TO THE BRADDOCK ROAD METRO. LESS THAN 2 MILES TO ALL THE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT "THE VILLAGE AT SHIRLINGTON". MAKE THIS PLACE A PART OF YOUR LIFE.