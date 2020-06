Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

STUNNING & IMMACULATE 3 BED, 3 1/2 BATH TOWN HOME IN HEART OF ARLINGTON! 5 to 10 min drive to pentagon & National Airport, walk to night life, restaurants, shops in Shirlington. House features, Gourmet kitchen with custom granite, upgraded appliances and custom neutral paint colors throughout. Hardwoods on first level with stone surround fire place. Custom landscaping in front and rooftop deck. AVAILABLE JULY 1st.