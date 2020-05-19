3311 20TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This Cherrydale Charmer sits on a wooded lot just feet from the Custis Trail! Renovated Kitchen & Baths! Open Floor Plan perfect for entertaining with amazing flow! Living Room has a beautful Gas FP and built-ins! Dining Room has amazing Valuted ceilings w/a wall of Windows! 3 Bdrms on Main Lvl w/large Family Rm/Playrm! Huge screened porch w/addtl large deck! Perfect for BBQs! Mstr Retreat on Upper Lvl with Spa-like Bath & Lge WIC, + Office or Sitting Rm Space! Skylights give great natural light! Lower Lvl has a wonderful Rec Rm w/a Full Bath! Large Laundry Rm with Shelving and Folding Table! 2 Large unfinished Storage Rms with extra Refrigerator/Freezer! Garage Entrance on Lower Lvl with Mudroom Space! Lawn is low maintenance with professional landscaping! The Cherrydale Neighborhood is in the Center of it all! Amazing access to the Arlington County Trail Sys, as well as the Public Trans, Cherrydale Library, and Grocery, Retail, and Restaurants. A quiet neighborhood that's close to everything!