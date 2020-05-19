All apartments in Arlington
3311 20TH STREET N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3311 20TH STREET N

3311 20th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3311 20th Street North, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This Cherrydale Charmer sits on a wooded lot just feet from the Custis Trail! Renovated Kitchen & Baths! Open Floor Plan perfect for entertaining with amazing flow! Living Room has a beautful Gas FP and built-ins! Dining Room has amazing Valuted ceilings w/a wall of Windows! 3 Bdrms on Main Lvl w/large Family Rm/Playrm! Huge screened porch w/addtl large deck! Perfect for BBQs! Mstr Retreat on Upper Lvl with Spa-like Bath & Lge WIC, + Office or Sitting Rm Space! Skylights give great natural light! Lower Lvl has a wonderful Rec Rm w/a Full Bath! Large Laundry Rm with Shelving and Folding Table! 2 Large unfinished Storage Rms with extra Refrigerator/Freezer! Garage Entrance on Lower Lvl with Mudroom Space! Lawn is low maintenance with professional landscaping! The Cherrydale Neighborhood is in the Center of it all! Amazing access to the Arlington County Trail Sys, as well as the Public Trans, Cherrydale Library, and Grocery, Retail, and Restaurants. A quiet neighborhood that's close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 20TH STREET N have any available units?
3311 20TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 20TH STREET N have?
Some of 3311 20TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 20TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3311 20TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 20TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3311 20TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3311 20TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3311 20TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3311 20TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 20TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 20TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3311 20TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3311 20TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3311 20TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 20TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 20TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.
