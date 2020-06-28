3236 south 5th street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious single family house in Arlington, Va - Property Id: 153290



Recently remodeled single family house in sought after Arlington Heights neighborhood with freshly painted rooms, new bedroom carpeting, bathroom fixtures, hardwood floors, master bed suite with walk in closet and window seat, redone basement with separate entrance, washer and dryer, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, family room with lots of natural light, fireplace, study with door leading to back patio, screened in front porch, landscaped cozy yard, driveway or street parking.



Located off of Route 50, very close to Washington DC, Fort Myer and and Foreign Service Institute.



Central Air and Heat. Utilities not included. No pets.



You will not be disappointed!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153290p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5197937)