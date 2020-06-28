All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

3236 south 5th street

3236 5th St S · No Longer Available
Location

3236 5th St S, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious single family house in Arlington, Va - Property Id: 153290

Recently remodeled single family house in sought after Arlington Heights neighborhood with freshly painted rooms, new bedroom carpeting, bathroom fixtures, hardwood floors, master bed suite with walk in closet and window seat, redone basement with separate entrance, washer and dryer, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, family room with lots of natural light, fireplace, study with door leading to back patio, screened in front porch, landscaped cozy yard, driveway or street parking.

Located off of Route 50, very close to Washington DC, Fort Myer and and Foreign Service Institute.

Central Air and Heat. Utilities not included. No pets.

You will not be disappointed!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153290p
Property Id 153290

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5197937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

