3232 13th Street South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

What a great location! Close to everything. suburban living with ab urban feel. A lot of rooms. One can see lots of possibilities. 24'x16' detached studio for the artist, writer or musician or whatever hobby one might have!A second kitchen for entertaining. Has been a family daycare business!

What a great location! Close to everything. suburban living with ab urban feel. A lot of rooms. One can see lots of possibilities. 24'x16' detached studio for the artist, writer or musician or whatever hobby one might have!A second kitchen for entertaining. Has been a family daycare business!