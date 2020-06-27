All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3232 13th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3232 13th Street South
Last updated June 30 2019 at 11:24 PM

3232 13th Street South

3232 13th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3232 13th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
What a great location! Close to everything. suburban living with ab urban feel. A lot of rooms. One can see lots of possibilities. 24'x16' detached studio for the artist, writer or musician or whatever hobby one might have!A second kitchen for entertaining. Has been a family daycare business!
What a great location! Close to everything. suburban living with ab urban feel. A lot of rooms. One can see lots of possibilities. 24'x16' detached studio for the artist, writer or musician or whatever hobby one might have!A second kitchen for entertaining. Has been a family daycare business!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 13th Street South have any available units?
3232 13th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 13th Street South have?
Some of 3232 13th Street South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 13th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
3232 13th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 13th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 13th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 3232 13th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 3232 13th Street South offers parking.
Does 3232 13th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 13th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 13th Street South have a pool?
No, 3232 13th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 3232 13th Street South have accessible units?
Yes, 3232 13th Street South has accessible units.
Does 3232 13th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 13th Street South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Place
1801 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University