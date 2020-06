Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

4-level, cut stone colonial with 3 bedrooms and a den. 2.5 baths. Hardwood floors throughout the main and upper floors. Family rm off kitchen. Large rec room in basement with stone fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Nice sun room and large deck overlook slate patio and creek. Walk to the metro, Giant food, CVS, Walgreens, shops restaurants, and the Custis bike trail is 2 blocks away.