Last updated May 16 2019 at 8:53 AM

315 N Glebe Road

315 North Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

315 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22203
Ashton Heights

Amenities

Luxurious sudio, fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, targeting the specific needs and expectations of the corporate clientele. Like a 4-star hotel suite. High-end materials, equipment and finishings. Decorated and furnished by a professional interior architect, with attention to details.
Oversized closet area, with 6 floor-to-ceiling sections, fully fitted and ready for move-in. Contemporary kitchen with high-end intergrated appliances (refrigerator, freezer, Wolf gas burners, combined convection-microwave oven, dishwasher and disposal). Quartz seamless counter top from end to end. Abundant cabinetry. Very large bathroom with gorgeous walk-in shower, double sinks, quartz counter top, multiple drawers for storage, high end hardware and accessories. All conceived for function, convenience and style. Two large windows add natural light and fresh air, with open views over tall trees.
On the 5th floor of Prospect House condominium, listed in James Goods Best Adresses study on a century of Washingtons distinguished apartment houses (Smithsonian Books), labelled as one of the iconic post-war building in the DC area, designed by architect Donald Hudson Dreyer.
Prospect House has a prominent position on top of the hill overlooking the US Marine Corp War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) and park, by the Potomac river. It is ideally located with direct access to downtown Washington DC over Memorial and Roosevelt bridges as well as Georgetown over Key bridge. Despite its proximity to the bustling Rosslyn business district, it enjoys a quiet residential neighborhood, steps away from the Arlington National Cemetery.
It is within walking distance to the Rosslyn metro hub, where 3 of the DC metro lines cross. It has a quick access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, Route 66, as well as Interstate 395 providing unparalleled transportation options to downtown Washington, Ronald Reagan Airport, the Pentagon, Tysons area, Dulles international airport, etc.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 N Glebe Road have any available units?
315 N Glebe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 N Glebe Road have?
Some of 315 N Glebe Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 N Glebe Road currently offering any rent specials?
315 N Glebe Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 N Glebe Road pet-friendly?
No, 315 N Glebe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 315 N Glebe Road offer parking?
Yes, 315 N Glebe Road does offer parking.
Does 315 N Glebe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 N Glebe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 N Glebe Road have a pool?
No, 315 N Glebe Road does not have a pool.
Does 315 N Glebe Road have accessible units?
No, 315 N Glebe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 315 N Glebe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 N Glebe Road has units with dishwashers.
