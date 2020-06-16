315 N Glebe Road

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Luxurious sudio, fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, targeting the specific needs and expectations of the corporate clientele. Like a 4-star hotel suite. High-end materials, equipment and finishings. Decorated and furnished by a professional interior architect, with attention to details.

Oversized closet area, with 6 floor-to-ceiling sections, fully fitted and ready for move-in. Contemporary kitchen with high-end intergrated appliances (refrigerator, freezer, Wolf gas burners, combined convection-microwave oven, dishwasher and disposal). Quartz seamless counter top from end to end. Abundant cabinetry. Very large bathroom with gorgeous walk-in shower, double sinks, quartz counter top, multiple drawers for storage, high end hardware and accessories. All conceived for function, convenience and style. Two large windows add natural light and fresh air, with open views over tall trees.

On the 5th floor of Prospect House condominium, listed in James Goods Best Adresses study on a century of Washingtons distinguished apartment houses (Smithsonian Books), labelled as one of the iconic post-war building in the DC area, designed by architect Donald Hudson Dreyer.

Prospect House has a prominent position on top of the hill overlooking the US Marine Corp War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) and park, by the Potomac river. It is ideally located with direct access to downtown Washington DC over Memorial and Roosevelt bridges as well as Georgetown over Key bridge. Despite its proximity to the bustling Rosslyn business district, it enjoys a quiet residential neighborhood, steps away from the Arlington National Cemetery.

It is within walking distance to the Rosslyn metro hub, where 3 of the DC metro lines cross. It has a quick access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway, Route 66, as well as Interstate 395 providing unparalleled transportation options to downtown Washington, Ronald Reagan Airport, the Pentagon, Tysons area, Dulles international airport, etc.

Parking is not i