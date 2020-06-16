All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
3129 N 8TH STREET
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

3129 N 8TH STREET

3129 8th St N · No Longer Available
Arlington
Lyon Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

3129 8th St N, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This adorable Craftsman bungalow is just 3-4 short blocks to Clarendon Metro on quiet street. Enjoy open floor plan with this expanded classic home with 4BRs & 3 full BAs, central air and heat, cozy wood burning fireplace in living room that opens to dining and large kitchen with eat-in area.. The 9-ft ceilings and heart pine wood floors add to its Craftsman era character and charm. . And you'll love the big front porch for lounging with friends. Stroll just a few blocks to restaurants and shopping like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Clarendon Mall, Starbucks, and much more. New Clay Park is just one block away, and Lyon Park is just 3 blks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 N 8TH STREET have any available units?
3129 N 8TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 N 8TH STREET have?
Some of 3129 N 8TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 N 8TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3129 N 8TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 N 8TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3129 N 8TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3129 N 8TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3129 N 8TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3129 N 8TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 N 8TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 N 8TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3129 N 8TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3129 N 8TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3129 N 8TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 N 8TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 N 8TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

