3129 N 8TH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This adorable Craftsman bungalow is just 3-4 short blocks to Clarendon Metro on quiet street. Enjoy open floor plan with this expanded classic home with 4BRs & 3 full BAs, central air and heat, cozy wood burning fireplace in living room that opens to dining and large kitchen with eat-in area.. The 9-ft ceilings and heart pine wood floors add to its Craftsman era character and charm. . And you'll love the big front porch for lounging with friends. Stroll just a few blocks to restaurants and shopping like Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Clarendon Mall, Starbucks, and much more. New Clay Park is just one block away, and Lyon Park is just 3 blks away.