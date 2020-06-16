3108 S HAYES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Three level brick semi-detached townhouse 1.3 miles from Crystal City metro station boasts hardwood floors and ceramic tile floors. The main level with kitchen and dining room open lends a nice air for casual entertaining. The kitchen is adorned with granite counters and stainless steel appliances as well as a breakfast counter bar for quick snacks. You can move your party outdoors to the fenced back yard and deck or just enjoy the calm and nature as you relax on the deck off the kitchen area. The upper level master bedroom and second bedroom share an updated bath with ceramic tile floor and reglazed tub. Lower level has a finished family room with ceramic tile floor and second bath. Also on lower level is utility room with hvac, hot water heater, washer and dryer. A nicely upgraded property in a neighborhood ideal for walking to your destinations.