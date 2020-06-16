All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3108 S HAYES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3108 S HAYES STREET
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:05 AM

3108 S HAYES STREET

3108 South Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3108 South Hayes Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Three level brick semi-detached townhouse 1.3 miles from Crystal City metro station boasts hardwood floors and ceramic tile floors. The main level with kitchen and dining room open lends a nice air for casual entertaining. The kitchen is adorned with granite counters and stainless steel appliances as well as a breakfast counter bar for quick snacks. You can move your party outdoors to the fenced back yard and deck or just enjoy the calm and nature as you relax on the deck off the kitchen area. The upper level master bedroom and second bedroom share an updated bath with ceramic tile floor and reglazed tub. Lower level has a finished family room with ceramic tile floor and second bath. Also on lower level is utility room with hvac, hot water heater, washer and dryer. A nicely upgraded property in a neighborhood ideal for walking to your destinations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 S HAYES STREET have any available units?
3108 S HAYES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 S HAYES STREET have?
Some of 3108 S HAYES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 S HAYES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3108 S HAYES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 S HAYES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3108 S HAYES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3108 S HAYES STREET offer parking?
No, 3108 S HAYES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3108 S HAYES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 S HAYES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 S HAYES STREET have a pool?
No, 3108 S HAYES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3108 S HAYES STREET have accessible units?
No, 3108 S HAYES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 S HAYES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 S HAYES STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University