Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT T/H NEAR FT MYERS - Wonderful three level townhome in Arlington with newly remodeled baths, hardwood floors, finished basement with new flooring and fenced yard. One dedicated parking spot and free street parking.



Close to Ft. Myers, DC, Pentagon. Easy access to I-395 and route 50.



Pets are case by case with a deposit.



(RLNE2594533)