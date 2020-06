Amenities

Now vacant and available to see. Courtbridge, is a charming community of garden condos in Northern Virginia. This one bedroom and one bath home has a cozy living room / dining area, updated kitchen with granite counters, a wood burning fireplace, and a balcony surrounded by trees. A washer and dryer are in the unit. Plenty of parking. Close to Four Mile Run with its park and walking trails. Easy commute to the airport, Pentagon, Old Town Alexandria and Washington, D.C.