Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

2856 S BUCHANAN STREET

2856 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2856 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
***** APPLICATION RECEIVED - LEASE PENDING. ***** IMPORTANT/PLEASE NOTE: #1) Absolutely NO smokers/NO Vapors, NO pets, and NO Section 8; #2) Available for immediate occupancy upon approval of rental application; #3) Minimum of 12 month Lease required, -- BUT 36 month Lease preferred; #4) Minimum annual income of $78,000 required for single applicant or two joint-applicants combined, -- not factoring in other monthly debt obligations. ***** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath plus LOFT for EXTRA FINISHED LIVING SPACE in sought-after Fairlington Villages! ***** SEE "INTERACTIVE" FLOOR PLAN VIRTUAL TOUR! ***** VAULTED CEILINGS and large windows lend to a spacious TOP-FLOOR oasis among mature trees. CORNER-END UNIT means EXTRA WINDOWS and lots of natural light! Spacious Living/Dining GREAT ROOM with vaulted ceilings and HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, -- PLUS OUTDOOR BALCONY overlooking swimming pool and open skies! Spiral staircase leads to an open LOFT AREA perfect for home office/den and guest space. Additional storage with WALK-IN ATTIC off of loft. Home has updated tasteful finishes and being an end-unit with extra windows, lends to an OPEN FEELING. All windows previously upgraded to energy-efficient windows with wooden window blinds throughout. Master bedroom is sizable and there is a second bedroom. WASHER/DRYER in unit! Monthly water utilities included. New efficient HVAC system and water heater. This condo is in a 6 unit brick building with secure access at the main entrance and convenient parking immediately out-front. Other swimming pools (including a lap pool) are available in the neighborhood and are walkable from the condo. Walkable to Shirlington and minutes to the Pentagon and Mark Center with easy access via Metro bus or I-395. Accessible bus and bike routes to major commuting destinations including Crystal City, Clarendon, and Courthouse metros. Enjoy Arlington's award winning walkable lifestyle with access to shops, restaurants, grocery store, library, theater and fitness trails steps from your home. Neighborhood amenities include multiple pools, tennis courts, trash and recycling pick up 6 days per week, friendly neighborhood with periodic catered events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET have any available units?
2856 S BUCHANAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET have?
Some of 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2856 S BUCHANAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET offers parking.
Does 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET has a pool.
Does 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2856 S BUCHANAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

