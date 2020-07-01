2856 S BUCHANAN STREET

Amenities

***** APPLICATION RECEIVED - LEASE PENDING. ***** IMPORTANT/PLEASE NOTE: #1) Absolutely NO smokers/NO Vapors, NO pets, and NO Section 8; #2) Available for immediate occupancy upon approval of rental application; #3) Minimum of 12 month Lease required, -- BUT 36 month Lease preferred; #4) Minimum annual income of $78,000 required for single applicant or two joint-applicants combined, -- not factoring in other monthly debt obligations. ***** 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath plus LOFT for EXTRA FINISHED LIVING SPACE in sought-after Fairlington Villages! ***** SEE "INTERACTIVE" FLOOR PLAN VIRTUAL TOUR! ***** VAULTED CEILINGS and large windows lend to a spacious TOP-FLOOR oasis among mature trees. CORNER-END UNIT means EXTRA WINDOWS and lots of natural light! Spacious Living/Dining GREAT ROOM with vaulted ceilings and HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, -- PLUS OUTDOOR BALCONY overlooking swimming pool and open skies! Spiral staircase leads to an open LOFT AREA perfect for home office/den and guest space. Additional storage with WALK-IN ATTIC off of loft. Home has updated tasteful finishes and being an end-unit with extra windows, lends to an OPEN FEELING. All windows previously upgraded to energy-efficient windows with wooden window blinds throughout. Master bedroom is sizable and there is a second bedroom. WASHER/DRYER in unit! Monthly water utilities included. New efficient HVAC system and water heater. This condo is in a 6 unit brick building with secure access at the main entrance and convenient parking immediately out-front. Other swimming pools (including a lap pool) are available in the neighborhood and are walkable from the condo. Walkable to Shirlington and minutes to the Pentagon and Mark Center with easy access via Metro bus or I-395. Accessible bus and bike routes to major commuting destinations including Crystal City, Clarendon, and Courthouse metros. Enjoy Arlington's award winning walkable lifestyle with access to shops, restaurants, grocery store, library, theater and fitness trails steps from your home. Neighborhood amenities include multiple pools, tennis courts, trash and recycling pick up 6 days per week, friendly neighborhood with periodic catered events.