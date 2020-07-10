2836 S ABINGDON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful brick townhome * white on white kitchen with door to enclosed patio **gleaming hardwood floors on main level and upper 2 bedrooms ** recreation room, spacious den storage and showered bath on lower level *Full sized Washer/Dryer * Pools and Tennis * Nearby Shirlington theaters and restaurants ** Closeby new Amazon HQ **No smoking ** OWC small neutered pet with pet deposit ** Shown by Appointment only as tenant works from home - only 2 adults with agent at viewing - please wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing * Call listing agent first if you wish to apply online** 40 X monthly rent to qualify with proof of income - current 2 paystubs or firm offer letter with near start date ** Tenant must sign lease and pay one month's rent as security deposit, first month's rent and pet deposit within 3 days of landlords acceptance