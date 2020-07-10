All apartments in Arlington
2836 S ABINGDON ST
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

2836 S ABINGDON ST

2836 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2836 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful brick townhome * white on white kitchen with door to enclosed patio **gleaming hardwood floors on main level and upper 2 bedrooms ** recreation room, spacious den storage and showered bath on lower level *Full sized Washer/Dryer * Pools and Tennis * Nearby Shirlington theaters and restaurants ** Closeby new Amazon HQ **No smoking ** OWC small neutered pet with pet deposit ** Shown by Appointment only as tenant works from home - only 2 adults with agent at viewing - please wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing * Call listing agent first if you wish to apply online** 40 X monthly rent to qualify with proof of income - current 2 paystubs or firm offer letter with near start date ** Tenant must sign lease and pay one month's rent as security deposit, first month's rent and pet deposit within 3 days of landlords acceptance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 S ABINGDON ST have any available units?
2836 S ABINGDON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 S ABINGDON ST have?
Some of 2836 S ABINGDON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 S ABINGDON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2836 S ABINGDON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 S ABINGDON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 S ABINGDON ST is pet friendly.
Does 2836 S ABINGDON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2836 S ABINGDON ST offers parking.
Does 2836 S ABINGDON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 S ABINGDON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 S ABINGDON ST have a pool?
Yes, 2836 S ABINGDON ST has a pool.
Does 2836 S ABINGDON ST have accessible units?
No, 2836 S ABINGDON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 S ABINGDON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2836 S ABINGDON ST has units with dishwashers.

