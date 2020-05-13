All apartments in Arlington
2828 S MEADE STREET
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:07 AM

2828 S MEADE STREET

2828 South Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

2828 South Meade Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
MOVE-IN READY. This newly refurbished TH in a cul-de-sac is across the street from shopping, restaurants, and gym, and less than 5 miles to Crystal City, home of the new Amazon HQ2 and National Airport. Though it is assessed as a 2 Bedroom, the owners have added a second full bathroom on the lower level as well as a kitchenette. Use it as a rec room or bedroom or combination or rec room and guest room. It opens to the lovely newly bricked, fenced in patio. Parking space 116 is reserved for this home but there is ample public parking nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 S MEADE STREET have any available units?
2828 S MEADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 S MEADE STREET have?
Some of 2828 S MEADE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 S MEADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2828 S MEADE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 S MEADE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2828 S MEADE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2828 S MEADE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2828 S MEADE STREET offers parking.
Does 2828 S MEADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 S MEADE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 S MEADE STREET have a pool?
No, 2828 S MEADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2828 S MEADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2828 S MEADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 S MEADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 S MEADE STREET has units with dishwashers.
