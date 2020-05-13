2828 S MEADE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

MOVE-IN READY. This newly refurbished TH in a cul-de-sac is across the street from shopping, restaurants, and gym, and less than 5 miles to Crystal City, home of the new Amazon HQ2 and National Airport. Though it is assessed as a 2 Bedroom, the owners have added a second full bathroom on the lower level as well as a kitchenette. Use it as a rec room or bedroom or combination or rec room and guest room. It opens to the lovely newly bricked, fenced in patio. Parking space 116 is reserved for this home but there is ample public parking nearby.