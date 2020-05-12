2825 S ABINGDON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available now - Stunning renovated 3 level end-unit TH w/ 2BR/2BA, private brick patio garden, 2 lvls hwds, updated kit w/ DR pass-thru, updated baths, big closets; plantation shutters, walk-out basement &much more! Pet friendly. Enchanting duplex boasts app. 1,400 sf! Must see this home's updates- it truly shines! New Paint and Carpet throughout! The unit has been fully refreshed in April 2020, and will go quickly. Schedule a showing today! Lease Terms available, 12, 24, 36-month terms. Longer leases preferred.