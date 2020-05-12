All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2825 S ABINGDON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2825 S ABINGDON STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

2825 S ABINGDON STREET

2825 South Abingdon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2825 South Abingdon Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available now - Stunning renovated 3 level end-unit TH w/ 2BR/2BA, private brick patio garden, 2 lvls hwds, updated kit w/ DR pass-thru, updated baths, big closets; plantation shutters, walk-out basement &much more! Pet friendly. Enchanting duplex boasts app. 1,400 sf! Must see this home's updates- it truly shines! New Paint and Carpet throughout! The unit has been fully refreshed in April 2020, and will go quickly. Schedule a showing today! Lease Terms available, 12, 24, 36-month terms. Longer leases preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 S ABINGDON STREET have any available units?
2825 S ABINGDON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 S ABINGDON STREET have?
Some of 2825 S ABINGDON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 S ABINGDON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2825 S ABINGDON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 S ABINGDON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 S ABINGDON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2825 S ABINGDON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2825 S ABINGDON STREET offers parking.
Does 2825 S ABINGDON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 S ABINGDON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 S ABINGDON STREET have a pool?
No, 2825 S ABINGDON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2825 S ABINGDON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2825 S ABINGDON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 S ABINGDON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 S ABINGDON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2201 Wilson
2201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
19Nineteen Clarendon Apartments
1919 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University