Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

A Beautiful 2 Level Townhome. This property is conveniently nestled minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myers, Pentagon City Mall, Washington DC. This property features hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a small peaceful patio backyard with storage, just a 10-minute walk to Columbia Pike Restaurants and stores. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT FOR CABLE AND PHONE. https://apply.link/2SujNZL