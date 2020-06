Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

SUNNY & BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH UNIT MINUTES FROM DC! * FRESHLY PAINTED, PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND CARPETS TO BE CLEANED 7/9/19 * FIREPLACE & CEILING FAN IN LIVING ROOM * SEPARATE DINING AREA * UPDATED KITCHEN * WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT * TERRIFIC LANDLORD * WELL MAINTAINED GROUNDS * PLENTY OF PARKING * MOVE-IN READY * CALL TODAY! * OWNER USES OWN LEASE * SEE DOCUMENT SECTION FOR APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS, BROCHURE, ETC.