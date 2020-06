Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION 3BR 2.5 BA BRICK ALL 4 SIDE.OPEN FLOOR PLAN.MAIN LEVEL ENTER TO SPACIOUS LR,W/HW FLOORS &FP, NICE BRIGHT KITCHEN ,SEPARATE DR. 2 LARGE BRIGHT BEDROOMS IN UPPER LEVEL W/HW FLOOR. WITH REC ROOM, BONUS ROOM USED AS STUDY OR CAN BE USED AS 3 BR W/FULL BATH.MINUTES FROM SHOPS, GROCERY,PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO 395, METRO BUS, SHIRLINGTON AND THE PENTAGON.