2701 S WALTER REED DRIVE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:11 PM

2701 S WALTER REED DRIVE

2701 South Walter Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2701 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 BR 2 bath in a very convenient location! Brand new laminae floors and fresh paint in living area. Modern kitchen with tile floors, granite counters, and stainless appliances Washer/dryer inside unit. Fenced Patio and bus stop across the street. Master bedroom on main leel with en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. Lower level provides access to private fenced patio. Walking distance to Shirlington shops, cafes and restaurants. Minutes from DC, Pentagon and the National Airport. Available late May to June 1st. Pets considered with deposit. 2 parking decals, $200 move-in fee, $25 pet registration fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

