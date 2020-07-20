2701 S WALTER REED DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 BR 2 bath in a very convenient location! Brand new laminae floors and fresh paint in living area. Modern kitchen with tile floors, granite counters, and stainless appliances Washer/dryer inside unit. Fenced Patio and bus stop across the street. Master bedroom on main leel with en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. Lower level provides access to private fenced patio. Walking distance to Shirlington shops, cafes and restaurants. Minutes from DC, Pentagon and the National Airport. Available late May to June 1st. Pets considered with deposit. 2 parking decals, $200 move-in fee, $25 pet registration fee.