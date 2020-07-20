2701 S WALTER REED DRIVE

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 BR 2 bath in a very convenient location! Brand new laminae floors and fresh paint in living area. Modern kitchen with tile floors, granite counters, and stainless appliances Washer/dryer inside unit. Fenced Patio and bus stop across the street. Master bedroom on main leel with en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. Lower level provides access to private fenced patio. Walking distance to Shirlington shops, cafes and restaurants. Minutes from DC, Pentagon and the National Airport. Available late May to June 1st. Pets considered with deposit. 2 parking decals, $200 move-in fee, $25 pet registration fee.