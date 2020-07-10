All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:44 AM

2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL

2544 South Arlington Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Fairlington - Shirlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2544 South Arlington Mill Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You~ll enjoy this light and bright end-unit townhouse style condo with natural hickory wood floors on the main level. Cozy wood-burning fireplace in the family room is perfect for these chilly nights. French doors open onto the deck. Formal living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Gorgeous updated kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite countertops and maple cabinetry, and opens to the family room. Enjoy proximity to Shirlington Village with shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the W&OD trail and the Shirlington Dog Park. This unit is ideally located right next to parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL have any available units?
2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL have?
Some of 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL currently offering any rent specials?
2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL is pet friendly.
Does 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL offer parking?
Yes, 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL offers parking.
Does 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL have a pool?
No, 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL does not have a pool.
Does 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL have accessible units?
No, 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Park
2500 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Point at Pentagon City
1201 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University