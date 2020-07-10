2544 S. ARLINGTON MILL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You~ll enjoy this light and bright end-unit townhouse style condo with natural hickory wood floors on the main level. Cozy wood-burning fireplace in the family room is perfect for these chilly nights. French doors open onto the deck. Formal living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining or relaxing. Gorgeous updated kitchen includes stainless appliances, granite countertops and maple cabinetry, and opens to the family room. Enjoy proximity to Shirlington Village with shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the W&OD trail and the Shirlington Dog Park. This unit is ideally located right next to parking.