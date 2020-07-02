All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

2513 23RD ROAD N

2513 23rd Road North · No Longer Available
Location

2513 23rd Road North, Arlington, VA 22207
Woodmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMMUTER~S DREAM! Fabulous 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom colonial in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Woodmont. This charming single-family home is walking distance to the park and provides direct access to all forms of transportation. This home is fully renovated from top to bottom. Dual zoned HVAC with Nest Thermostats. Open concept main level layout, featuring a stunning kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, GE Cafe Fridge, updated cabinets, backsplash and more. Master suite with professionally organized closets and full master bath. Desirable rear patio, perfect for entertaining! Landscape lighting, wired for outdoor T.V., fully fenced for full privacy. Wired cat 6 throughout and FULL HOUSE GENERATOR. Fee is $55 / applicant. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 23RD ROAD N have any available units?
2513 23RD ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 23RD ROAD N have?
Some of 2513 23RD ROAD N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 23RD ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
2513 23RD ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 23RD ROAD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 23RD ROAD N is pet friendly.
Does 2513 23RD ROAD N offer parking?
Yes, 2513 23RD ROAD N offers parking.
Does 2513 23RD ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 23RD ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 23RD ROAD N have a pool?
No, 2513 23RD ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 2513 23RD ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 2513 23RD ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 23RD ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 23RD ROAD N has units with dishwashers.

