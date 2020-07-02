2513 23RD ROAD N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMMUTER~S DREAM! Fabulous 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom colonial in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Woodmont. This charming single-family home is walking distance to the park and provides direct access to all forms of transportation. This home is fully renovated from top to bottom. Dual zoned HVAC with Nest Thermostats. Open concept main level layout, featuring a stunning kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, GE Cafe Fridge, updated cabinets, backsplash and more. Master suite with professionally organized closets and full master bath. Desirable rear patio, perfect for entertaining! Landscape lighting, wired for outdoor T.V., fully fenced for full privacy. Wired cat 6 throughout and FULL HOUSE GENERATOR. Fee is $55 / applicant. Available immediately.