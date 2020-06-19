All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2509 S KENWOOD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2509 S KENWOOD STREET
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:58 PM

2509 S KENWOOD STREET

2509 South Kenwood Street · (703) 802-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Nauck
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2509 South Kenwood Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Nauck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
For applications go to ahrmanagement.com please.LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION! In the heart of Shirlington w/ proximity to EVERYTHING this 5 BR - 4 Full Baths - 1 Car Garage rebuild has it ALL! Beautiful home nestled in evolving Nauck. This location cannot be beat. The house features a new build minutes from the city with 1 car garage, driveway parking for 3, large backyard and tons of street parking. Located right off 395 you are 8 minutes from all the major monuments, 2.9 miles from the Pentagon, 3 miles from Amazon HQ2, proximity to some of the best restaurants in the DC area in Shirlington Village, next to the top dog park in the metro area, a block away from the metro bus, and a block away from the WOD trail providing you access to the city via bike or take a longer ride all the way out to wine country. You will not find a property this turn key in such an opportune location. The house provides great separation making it perfect for the savvy investor wanting to Air BnB. This property provides 5 sizeable bedrooms and 4.5 baths so nearly every room has its own bathroom. The master suite is one that anyone would dream of and would rival the 650k condos in Arlington with 3 more floors below it. Act fast this property won~t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 S KENWOOD STREET have any available units?
2509 S KENWOOD STREET has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 S KENWOOD STREET have?
Some of 2509 S KENWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 S KENWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2509 S KENWOOD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 S KENWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 S KENWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2509 S KENWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2509 S KENWOOD STREET does offer parking.
Does 2509 S KENWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 S KENWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 S KENWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 2509 S KENWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2509 S KENWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2509 S KENWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 S KENWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 S KENWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2509 S KENWOOD STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Park at Pentagon Row
801 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity