2509 S KENWOOD STREET

For applications go to ahrmanagement.com please.LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION! In the heart of Shirlington w/ proximity to EVERYTHING this 5 BR - 4 Full Baths - 1 Car Garage rebuild has it ALL! Beautiful home nestled in evolving Nauck. This location cannot be beat. The house features a new build minutes from the city with 1 car garage, driveway parking for 3, large backyard and tons of street parking. Located right off 395 you are 8 minutes from all the major monuments, 2.9 miles from the Pentagon, 3 miles from Amazon HQ2, proximity to some of the best restaurants in the DC area in Shirlington Village, next to the top dog park in the metro area, a block away from the metro bus, and a block away from the WOD trail providing you access to the city via bike or take a longer ride all the way out to wine country. You will not find a property this turn key in such an opportune location. The house provides great separation making it perfect for the savvy investor wanting to Air BnB. This property provides 5 sizeable bedrooms and 4.5 baths so nearly every room has its own bathroom. The master suite is one that anyone would dream of and would rival the 650k condos in Arlington with 3 more floors below it. Act fast this property won~t last long!