2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE

Available 5/1/2020! Location, location! 2-level condo townhome in Barton Place. 2 Master suites. Hardwood floors thru-out. Fireplace in living room. Eat-in-kitchen. Full-size washer & dryer. Large patio. Water, sewer and trash all included in rent! Located directly across from the renovated Rocky Run Community Park and 2 blocks to Clarendon/Whole Foods/market & nearby metro. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3395) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.