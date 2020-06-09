All apartments in Arlington
2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE

2508 Fairfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 5/1/2020! Location, location! 2-level condo townhome in Barton Place. 2 Master suites. Hardwood floors thru-out. Fireplace in living room. Eat-in-kitchen. Full-size washer & dryer. Large patio. Water, sewer and trash all included in rent! Located directly across from the renovated Rocky Run Community Park and 2 blocks to Clarendon/Whole Foods/market & nearby metro. Landlord will consider pets case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3395) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE have any available units?
2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 FAIRFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
