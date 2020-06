Amenities

Meticulously clean and move in ready colonial located in the very popular Garden City and a short walk to shops, restaurants, Metro Bus Stop, parks and more... 2BR/2BA with hardwood floors throughout, kitchen w gas stove, porch for morning coffee and fabulous side yard for entertainment. Attached 1 car garage, finished basement and detached 1 car garage. Discovery, Williamsburg, Yorktown District.