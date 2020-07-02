2500 Arlington Boulevard

Amenities

Hi everyone! Karson is looking for a person to take over his lease on April 1 with the opportunity to renew the lease for as long as you want come the end of May. RENT MONTH OF MARCH FREE THEN starting April 1, rent includes ALL utilities + biweekly maid service The house is all early-mid 20 year olds, so the ideal candidate to take over would be in this age range too. More details: Private room on the top floor of a house located in ARLINGTON with a shared bathroom (with two other people). The room can come furnished if you'd like it to for an extra fee, you'll also have the option for it to come unfurnished. Roommates in the house now are really friendly! We all met by renting a room in the house and everyone gets along well. Everyone is friendly and also will respect your personal space. The landlord is very responsive, caring, and helpful in any way he needs to be! Public transport: 15 minute walk to the metro; there is a bus stop located right outside of the front door; free and plentiful amount of parking in driveway and on street outside, etc. About 8 minute drive from Georgetown, 4 minutes from Clarendon - PRIME location for the price