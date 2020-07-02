All apartments in Arlington
2500 Arlington Boulevard

2500 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

parking
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
parking
Hi everyone! Karson is looking for a person to take over his lease on April 1 with the opportunity to renew the lease for as long as you want come the end of May. RENT MONTH OF MARCH FREE THEN starting April 1, rent includes ALL utilities + biweekly maid service The house is all early-mid 20 year olds, so the ideal candidate to take over would be in this age range too. More details: Private room on the top floor of a house located in ARLINGTON with a shared bathroom (with two other people). The room can come furnished if you'd like it to for an extra fee, you'll also have the option for it to come unfurnished. Roommates in the house now are really friendly! We all met by renting a room in the house and everyone gets along well. Everyone is friendly and also will respect your personal space. The landlord is very responsive, caring, and helpful in any way he needs to be! Public transport: 15 minute walk to the metro; there is a bus stop located right outside of the front door; free and plentiful amount of parking in driveway and on street outside, etc. About 8 minute drive from Georgetown, 4 minutes from Clarendon - PRIME location for the price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

