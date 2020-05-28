All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25 N GARFIELD STREET

25 North Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

25 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have any available units?
25 N GARFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 25 N GARFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
25 N GARFIELD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N GARFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does offer parking.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
