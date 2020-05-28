Rent Calculator
25 N GARFIELD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
25 N GARFIELD STREET
25 North Garfield Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
25 North Garfield Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have any available units?
25 N GARFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 25 N GARFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
25 N GARFIELD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N GARFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does offer parking.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 N GARFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 N GARFIELD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
