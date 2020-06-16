2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking green community dog park bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park green community parking bbq/grill

A sunny, 2 bedroom corner unit, full bath, in a lush, tree filled neighborhood in Clarendon Arlington, with a bike trail and a park like setting at your doorstep. Ample private parking, and a 10 minutes metro ride or drive to DC, right off of Rt. 50, I-395 and Washington Blvd. Pet friendly, green community minutes away from an urban hotspot. Sunbathe, or BBQ at the picnic areas on premises Walk to Clarendon's restaurants, retail and nightlife. Visit The Container Store, Apple store, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Cheesecake Factory, Starbucks, Crate and Barrel, Anne Taylor, Lululemon, SoulCycle, restaurants and many more, at http://www.marketcommonclarendon.com. Visit the Farmers Market every Wednesday and let loose your pooch at the spacious Clarendon Dog park. Plentiful closet space, in unit washer/dryer, and Verizon FIOS ready. Water and Trash included in the rent, tenant pays electric. Schedule a private tour today**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**