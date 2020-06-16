All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:35 AM

2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD

2403 Arlington Boulevard · (703) 634-5450
Location

2403 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
green community
dog park
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
green community
parking
bbq/grill
A sunny, 2 bedroom corner unit, full bath, in a lush, tree filled neighborhood in Clarendon Arlington, with a bike trail and a park like setting at your doorstep. Ample private parking, and a 10 minutes metro ride or drive to DC, right off of Rt. 50, I-395 and Washington Blvd. Pet friendly, green community minutes away from an urban hotspot. Sunbathe, or BBQ at the picnic areas on premises Walk to Clarendon's restaurants, retail and nightlife. Visit The Container Store, Apple store, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Cheesecake Factory, Starbucks, Crate and Barrel, Anne Taylor, Lululemon, SoulCycle, restaurants and many more, at http://www.marketcommonclarendon.com. Visit the Farmers Market every Wednesday and let loose your pooch at the spacious Clarendon Dog park. Plentiful closet space, in unit washer/dryer, and Verizon FIOS ready. Water and Trash included in the rent, tenant pays electric. Schedule a private tour today**650 Minimum Credit Score Required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
