All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2329 N JACKSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2329 N JACKSON STREET
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

2329 N JACKSON STREET

2329 N Jackson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2329 N Jackson St, Arlington, VA 22201
Maywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Located in a historic setting! This 5br/4.5ba boasts over 2400sf offering deep rich wood floors, recessed lighting, gorgeous modern kitchen with breakfast area and bay window, separate dining area, his and her bath areas in master, dual sinks and large jet tub with separate shower for main hall bath, another bedroom with full en-suite on main level. Enormous front porch, large rear wood deck overlooking quaint fenced in yard, and slate patio. Basement bedroom with en suite is a huge perk for privacy! All located near bike trail, shopping, and restaurants. 1 mile to Clarendon metro & 1 stop-light to DC! Minutes to GW Parkway and I66.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have any available units?
2329 N JACKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have?
Some of 2329 N JACKSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 N JACKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2329 N JACKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 N JACKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 N JACKSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2329 N JACKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 N JACKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 N JACKSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
AVA Ballston
4650 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Park Shirlington
4510 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University