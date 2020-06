Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Four level luxury townhouse end unit(3 Bed Rooms and 31/2 Baths and a Den) in sought after 22 unit enclave in Courthouse Square Sub division in Arlington Co. Includes one garage and assigned parking area. Walking distance to Courthouse Metro, Restaurants, Shops; and Bus Station is in front. The unit is way inside the complex. NO Pets. Minimum 2 years lease. Available Now.