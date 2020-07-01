2313 N GREENBRIER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Elegant townhouse with a wonderful open floor plan just minutes from everywhere you want to be. This three-bedroom, three and half bath four-level townhome has everything you need! This home offers an over-sized lower-level study, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level, just painted throughout, skylight, gas fireplace in the living room, walkout deck off the kitchen, master bedroom suite, the upper level can be used as another family room or as the third bedroom. A full bathroom was just added on this level.