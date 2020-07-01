All apartments in Arlington
2313 N GREENBRIER COURT
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

2313 N GREENBRIER COURT

2313 North Greenbrier Court · No Longer Available
Location

2313 North Greenbrier Court, Arlington, VA 22207
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Elegant townhouse with a wonderful open floor plan just minutes from everywhere you want to be. This three-bedroom, three and half bath four-level townhome has everything you need! This home offers an over-sized lower-level study, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level, just painted throughout, skylight, gas fireplace in the living room, walkout deck off the kitchen, master bedroom suite, the upper level can be used as another family room or as the third bedroom. A full bathroom was just added on this level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

