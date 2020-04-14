All apartments in Arlington
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:20 PM

2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET

2200 North Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2200 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Split Level in FENWICK COURT. Ample parking and outdoor space, as well as updates in the bathrooms, new appliances. Amazing opportunity for move-in ready home, close to shops, dining, airport, DC, entertainment, Metro etc... Main level with hardwood floors, fireplace, and tons of natural light. Sprawling basement family room. Updated windows and HVAC, as well as electric and roof. Don't miss this opportunity to live in spacious home in the heart of Arlington!!! This is rented as a 3 bedroom home. The entry level bedroom on right is used for storage and not included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET have any available units?
2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET have?
Some of 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET offers parking.
Does 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET have a pool?
No, 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET has units with dishwashers.
