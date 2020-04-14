2200 N ROOSEVELT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious Split Level in FENWICK COURT. Ample parking and outdoor space, as well as updates in the bathrooms, new appliances. Amazing opportunity for move-in ready home, close to shops, dining, airport, DC, entertainment, Metro etc... Main level with hardwood floors, fireplace, and tons of natural light. Sprawling basement family room. Updated windows and HVAC, as well as electric and roof. Don't miss this opportunity to live in spacious home in the heart of Arlington!!! This is rented as a 3 bedroom home. The entry level bedroom on right is used for storage and not included in the rental.