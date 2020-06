Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated home with large porch, private driveway, large shed, sun room and basement. Large beautiful kitchen with extra eating area, one bath on each level, wood floors throughout.This home sits on a hill and each room features great lighting, newer windows and pleasant views of the Cherrydale neighborhood. Within walking distance of shops such as ArrowWine, Randolph Bakery, Starbucks, and Lebanese Taverna Market. Very close to DC, Pentagon, popular bars and restaurants.