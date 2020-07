Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Furnished, renovated condo in N. Arlington with reserved parking and storage. Warm up by the fire place after enjoying your morning coffee on the back deck. W/D in unit, walk-in closet. Furnishings include: sofa, coffee table, desk/chair, kitchen table w/2 chairs, bed frame, mattress, dresser and TV. Nearby shops and restaurants in Lee Heights Shopping Center. Guest parking available. Small pets allowed.