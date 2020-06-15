2129 MILITARY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming all brick Rambler in sought after Cherrydale. Excellent school district. Convenient to Ballston Metro and Virginia Square Metro, shops, restaurants, supermarket. 2 stoplights to D.C. Shows like a model home. Upgraded kitchen, all baths renovated, refinished hardwood floors, updated carpet in family room, fresh paint throughout, newer HVAC & windows. Two gas fireplaces - in living room & family room. Spacious private patio. Two storage areas on lower level. Long driveway - generous off street parking. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis. No smoking. Landlord pays for lawn mowing service. Fridge on lower level is "as-is" - currently works.