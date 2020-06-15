All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:28 PM

2129 MILITARY ROAD

2129 Military Road · (703) 836-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2129 Military Road, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming all brick Rambler in sought after Cherrydale. Excellent school district. Convenient to Ballston Metro and Virginia Square Metro, shops, restaurants, supermarket. 2 stoplights to D.C. Shows like a model home. Upgraded kitchen, all baths renovated, refinished hardwood floors, updated carpet in family room, fresh paint throughout, newer HVAC & windows. Two gas fireplaces - in living room & family room. Spacious private patio. Two storage areas on lower level. Long driveway - generous off street parking. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis. No smoking. Landlord pays for lawn mowing service. Fridge on lower level is "as-is" - currently works.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 MILITARY ROAD have any available units?
2129 MILITARY ROAD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 MILITARY ROAD have?
Some of 2129 MILITARY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 MILITARY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2129 MILITARY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 MILITARY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 MILITARY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2129 MILITARY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2129 MILITARY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2129 MILITARY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 MILITARY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 MILITARY ROAD have a pool?
No, 2129 MILITARY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2129 MILITARY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2129 MILITARY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 MILITARY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 MILITARY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
