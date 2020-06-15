2129 MILITARY ROAD

Amenities
Charming all brick Rambler in sought after Cherrydale. Excellent school district. Convenient to Ballston Metro and Virginia Square Metro, shops, restaurants, supermarket. 2 stoplights to D.C. Shows like a model home. Upgraded kitchen, all baths renovated, refinished hardwood floors, updated carpet in family room, fresh paint throughout, newer HVAC & windows. Two gas fireplaces - in living room & family room. Spacious private patio. Two storage areas on lower level. Long driveway - generous off street parking. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis. No smoking. Landlord pays for lawn mowing service. Fridge on lower level is "as-is" - currently works.