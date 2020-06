Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 3 full bath plus den Arlington condo for rent. Main level is an open floor plan with a dining room area and a fireplace in the famil room, along wth a den and full bath. Two lower level bedrooms each with own bath and walkout to patio area. Walking distance to Metro, restaurants, shops and parks. $50 per apllicant fee.