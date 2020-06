Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available for occupancy by July 15. Available to see as of July 10th. Charming 1925 Bungalow with big 1990's rear addition. It has a large master suite and a two story family room, with a big kitchen, decks and patios for easy entertaining. 3 beds/2 baths up and 2 beds/1 bath on lower level. 5 minute walk to EFC Metro and Westover Shops and Restaurants. Easy access to Rt 66, 495, Tysons, Ballston and DC