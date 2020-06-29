2030 N Cleveland St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Spacious 1 BR/ 1 BA basement apartment near Courthouse and Clarendon on quiet dead-end street. Very walkable neighborhood. Full kitchen plus your own washer and dryer. Separate entrance (back of house). Shared back yard and deck (with BBQ grill) with owners. Brand new flooring and heating/cooling system. 12 minute walk to Courthouse Metro Station or Clarendon shopping and dining; 5 minute walk to Giant supermarket, CVS, parks; 3 minute walk to Lee Highway and bus routes; Custis Trail (biking/jogging/walking) 100 yards from front door. Unique opportunity to rent in a quiet family neighborhood but still very accessible to shopping/dining/nightlife of Courthouse and Clarendon, only minutes away from DC museums and activities by car or Metro (subway). Owners are very friendly, easygoing, and welcoming. Max occupancy is 2 tenants (no subletting). On N Cleveland St just north of Lee Hwy.



Owner pays gas, water, trash, and sewer and splits with tenant; separate electric meter for tenant



Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5158101)