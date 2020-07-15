All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like
2030 N ADAMS ST #1003.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2030 N ADAMS ST #1003
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

2030 N ADAMS ST #1003

2030 North Adams Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
North Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2030 North Adams Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
WALK TO COURTHOUSE METRO**A little more than a half mile walk straight up Adams Street**PRICED SHARPLY for quick rental** TWO BEDROOMS and 1.5 BATH condominium with balcony**One of the larger 2 BR units being 962 square feet**ALL UTILITIES INLCUDED in rent (except phone/cable)**One reserved parking space in garage**Secure building with pool, rooftop deck with panoramic views of DC, on-site building manager and manicured grounds with BBQ area**Just steps to the Custis walking/bike trail**Sought after location with quick access to DC, Georgetown, National Airport and the Pentagon**Shopping, theaters and restaurants just a stones throw away as well** Great lifestyle**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 have any available units?
2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 have?
Some of 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 currently offering any rent specials?
2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 pet-friendly?
No, 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 offer parking?
Yes, 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 offers parking.
Does 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 have a pool?
Yes, 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 has a pool.
Does 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 have accessible units?
No, 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 does not have accessible units.
Does 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2030 N ADAMS ST #1003 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Bell at Courthouse
2200 12th Ct N
Arlington, VA 22201
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr
Arlington, VA 22207

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer HeightsAurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights WestPenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University