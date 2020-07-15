2030 N ADAMS ST #1003.

Amenities

WALK TO COURTHOUSE METRO**A little more than a half mile walk straight up Adams Street**PRICED SHARPLY for quick rental** TWO BEDROOMS and 1.5 BATH condominium with balcony**One of the larger 2 BR units being 962 square feet**ALL UTILITIES INLCUDED in rent (except phone/cable)**One reserved parking space in garage**Secure building with pool, rooftop deck with panoramic views of DC, on-site building manager and manicured grounds with BBQ area**Just steps to the Custis walking/bike trail**Sought after location with quick access to DC, Georgetown, National Airport and the Pentagon**Shopping, theaters and restaurants just a stones throw away as well** Great lifestyle**