2025 N Smythe Street

Charming two-bed, two bath vintage townhome just across the Potomac from D.C. with easy access to all points north, south, east and west. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment in Arlington and D.C., as well as major employers and commuter routes. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a bonus loft space in the attic above the master. Basement is finished and essentially sound proof, making it the perfect teen hangout spot or quiet place to work or decompress. Enjoy the nearby community park, jogging/biking path, sport court and more. One driveway parking space available; no pets, please.