2025 N Smythe Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:55 AM

2025 N Smythe Street

2025 North Smythe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2025 North Smythe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming two-bed, two bath vintage townhome just across the Potomac from D.C. with easy access to all points north, south, east and west. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment in Arlington and D.C., as well as major employers and commuter routes. Both bedrooms are upstairs with a bonus loft space in the attic above the master. Basement is finished and essentially sound proof, making it the perfect teen hangout spot or quiet place to work or decompress. Enjoy the nearby community park, jogging/biking path, sport court and more. One driveway parking space available; no pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 N Smythe Street have any available units?
2025 N Smythe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 N Smythe Street have?
Some of 2025 N Smythe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 N Smythe Street currently offering any rent specials?
2025 N Smythe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 N Smythe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 N Smythe Street is pet friendly.
Does 2025 N Smythe Street offer parking?
Yes, 2025 N Smythe Street offers parking.
Does 2025 N Smythe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 N Smythe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 N Smythe Street have a pool?
No, 2025 N Smythe Street does not have a pool.
Does 2025 N Smythe Street have accessible units?
No, 2025 N Smythe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 N Smythe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 N Smythe Street has units with dishwashers.

