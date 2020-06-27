2007 N POLLARD STREET

Amenities
Craftsman home for rent in Cherrydale! Features open living areas with high ceilings & gorgeous hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and an en-suite bath with a jetted tub and separate shower. Large family/game room on the lower level, and an attached garage with electric car charger. Amazing location, walk to nearby restaurants, shops and Virginia Square Metro. Professionally managed.