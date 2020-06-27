2007 N POLLARD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Craftsman home for rent in Cherrydale! Features open living areas with high ceilings & gorgeous hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and an en-suite bath with a jetted tub and separate shower. Large family/game room on the lower level, and an attached garage with electric car charger. Amazing location, walk to nearby restaurants, shops and Virginia Square Metro. Professionally managed.