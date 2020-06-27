All apartments in Arlington
2007 N POLLARD STREET
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:19 AM

2007 N POLLARD STREET

2007 North Pollard Street · No Longer Available
Location

2007 North Pollard Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Cherrydale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Craftsman home for rent in Cherrydale! Features open living areas with high ceilings & gorgeous hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and an en-suite bath with a jetted tub and separate shower. Large family/game room on the lower level, and an attached garage with electric car charger. Amazing location, walk to nearby restaurants, shops and Virginia Square Metro. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 N POLLARD STREET have any available units?
2007 N POLLARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 N POLLARD STREET have?
Some of 2007 N POLLARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 N POLLARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2007 N POLLARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 N POLLARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2007 N POLLARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2007 N POLLARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2007 N POLLARD STREET offers parking.
Does 2007 N POLLARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 N POLLARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 N POLLARD STREET have a pool?
No, 2007 N POLLARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2007 N POLLARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2007 N POLLARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 N POLLARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 N POLLARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
