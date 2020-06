Amenities

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bath Cherrydale home has an abundance of charm! Features hardwood floors throughout and has a gorgeous wood burning fireplace. A commuters dream, this home is conveniently located 1 mile from the orange line stops in Ballston, VA Sq and Clarendon and has easy access to Rte 66. Landscape included in rent. $60/applicant.