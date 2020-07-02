2001 N Adams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Hey! I just got a new job and need to relocate. I am the first person to move into this newly renovated apartment. Its on the 8th floor with an amazing view. The lease is through July 15, but you can renew. I need someone whenever you are available to move in! Mid January is ideal most likely, but open to negotiation if you can take over the lease a bit later. It is $1675 plus utilities with free parking, which is extremely low for the area. Gas stove also!

Would love to include the furniture for a good deal also!