2000 Eads St

Looking for someone to take over remaining four months on lease (October 19 to February). I will cover all associated fees, you just need to move in and pay rent. I am willing to leave any furniture (pictured) if requested for no cost.



This one bedroom apartment at Crystal House is right in the heart of Crystal City, only one block from Metro and one block from shopping and restaurants on Crystal Drive. The unit features a huge living and dining area with modern wood flooring, a kitchen with modern appliances and granite countertops, brand new washer and dryer, tons of closet space, and a bedroom that can easily fit a king bed with a huge walk in closet.



Crystal House offers a ton of amenities including a large pool, gym, two rooftop lounges, game rooms, and is very pet friendly. The price on offer is a steal for the area and amount of space.



Please contact if interested to come view the place.