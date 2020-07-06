All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

2000 Eads St

2000 South Eads Street · No Longer Available
Location

2000 South Eads Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for someone to take over remaining four months on lease (October 19 to February). I will cover all associated fees, you just need to move in and pay rent. I am willing to leave any furniture (pictured) if requested for no cost.

This one bedroom apartment at Crystal House is right in the heart of Crystal City, only one block from Metro and one block from shopping and restaurants on Crystal Drive. The unit features a huge living and dining area with modern wood flooring, a kitchen with modern appliances and granite countertops, brand new washer and dryer, tons of closet space, and a bedroom that can easily fit a king bed with a huge walk in closet.

Crystal House offers a ton of amenities including a large pool, gym, two rooftop lounges, game rooms, and is very pet friendly. The price on offer is a steal for the area and amount of space.

Please contact if interested to come view the place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Eads St have any available units?
2000 Eads St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Eads St have?
Some of 2000 Eads St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Eads St currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Eads St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Eads St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Eads St is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Eads St offer parking?
No, 2000 Eads St does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Eads St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Eads St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Eads St have a pool?
Yes, 2000 Eads St has a pool.
Does 2000 Eads St have accessible units?
No, 2000 Eads St does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Eads St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Eads St does not have units with dishwashers.

