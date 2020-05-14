All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1949 EMERSON STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1949 EMERSON STREET N
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:04 AM

1949 EMERSON STREET N

1949 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1949 North Emerson Street, Arlington, VA 22207
High View Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very nice two bedroom one bath detached house in North Arlington near George Mason Drive and Virginia Hospital Center. Large back porch & yard. Washer /dryer in unfinished basement. Owner will take care of the yard work. Cats allowed but no dogs please. Available September 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 EMERSON STREET N have any available units?
1949 EMERSON STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 EMERSON STREET N have?
Some of 1949 EMERSON STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 EMERSON STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1949 EMERSON STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 EMERSON STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 EMERSON STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1949 EMERSON STREET N offer parking?
No, 1949 EMERSON STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 1949 EMERSON STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1949 EMERSON STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 EMERSON STREET N have a pool?
No, 1949 EMERSON STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1949 EMERSON STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1949 EMERSON STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 EMERSON STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 EMERSON STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
4040 Wilson
4040 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University