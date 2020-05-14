1949 EMERSON STREET N

1949 North Emerson Street, Arlington, VA 22207 High View Park
Very nice two bedroom one bath detached house in North Arlington near George Mason Drive and Virginia Hospital Center. Large back porch & yard. Washer /dryer in unfinished basement. Owner will take care of the yard work. Cats allowed but no dogs please. Available September 1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
