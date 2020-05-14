1949 EMERSON STREET N

Amenities

Very nice two bedroom one bath detached house in North Arlington near George Mason Drive and Virginia Hospital Center. Large back porch & yard. Washer /dryer in unfinished basement. Owner will take care of the yard work. Cats allowed but no dogs please. Available September 1