Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

1910 N MADISON ST

1910 North Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1910 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Highland Park - Overlee Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Cape Cod in sought-after Westover neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, stores, library, parks. 3-level home with lovely wood floors throughout, bedroom on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs; basement with full bath and washer/dryer. Newer, modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Has Central A/C throughout with additional window units in bedrooms. Cats and small dogs allowed ($500 pet deposit and $50/month). $55 application fee. Minor repairs as well as repainting will take place through mid-October, when it will be ready for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 N MADISON ST have any available units?
1910 N MADISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 N MADISON ST have?
Some of 1910 N MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 N MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1910 N MADISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 N MADISON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 N MADISON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1910 N MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1910 N MADISON ST offers parking.
Does 1910 N MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 N MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 N MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 1910 N MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1910 N MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 1910 N MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 N MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 N MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.

