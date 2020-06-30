1910 N MADISON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Cape Cod in sought-after Westover neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, stores, library, parks. 3-level home with lovely wood floors throughout, bedroom on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs; basement with full bath and washer/dryer. Newer, modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Has Central A/C throughout with additional window units in bedrooms. Cats and small dogs allowed ($500 pet deposit and $50/month). $55 application fee. Minor repairs as well as repainting will take place through mid-October, when it will be ready for occupancy.