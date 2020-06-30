1910 N MADISON ST

Amenities
Charming Cape Cod in sought-after Westover neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, stores, library, parks. 3-level home with lovely wood floors throughout, bedroom on main level and 2 bedrooms upstairs; basement with full bath and washer/dryer. Newer, modern kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Has Central A/C throughout with additional window units in bedrooms. Cats and small dogs allowed ($500 pet deposit and $50/month). $55 application fee. Minor repairs as well as repainting will take place through mid-October, when it will be ready for occupancy.