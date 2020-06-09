Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1905 N RHODES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1905 N RHODES STREET
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1905 N RHODES STREET
1905 North Rhodes Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
1905 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenience of CLOSE IN Colonial Village . Walk to COUTHOUSE OR ROSLYNN METRO STATIONS!. Move in! Close in and Convenient! Tenan't pays electric. Call tenant for appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 N RHODES STREET have any available units?
1905 N RHODES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1905 N RHODES STREET have?
Some of 1905 N RHODES STREET's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1905 N RHODES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1905 N RHODES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 N RHODES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1905 N RHODES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1905 N RHODES STREET offer parking?
No, 1905 N RHODES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1905 N RHODES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 N RHODES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 N RHODES STREET have a pool?
No, 1905 N RHODES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1905 N RHODES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1905 N RHODES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 N RHODES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 N RHODES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22206
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue
Arlington, VA 22202
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with Gym
Arlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballston Virginia Square
Crystal City Shops
Radnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora Highlands
Clarendon Courthouse
Columbia Heights West
Penrose
Nauck
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University