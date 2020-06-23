1904 N. Veitch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

mile to Courthouse metro. Beautiful 3BR 3.5BA 4 level Town Home with a 1 car garage - mile to Courthouse metro. Beautiful 3BR 3.5BA 4 level Town Home with a 1 car garage. Great location to metro, shopping, restaurants in Clarendon and DC. Newly renovated! Kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances, maple self closing cabinets and granite countertops which were installed in 2011. Bamboo Hardwood floors on entry level. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. One of the Master bedrooms has its own wood burning fireplace as well. Living room lets out to a enclosed rear patio. Private upper level deck off of the 4th floor. Available 12/8/2018. Call Property Specialists for a showing 703-525-7010



Upper Level 2: Bedroom with bathroom that lets onto the upper level deck.

Upper Level 1: 2 Master Bedrooms with Master Baths. Carpeted throughout.

Entry Level :.As you walk in powder room on the right, Gourmet Kitchen will be on your left. Hardwood floors. Separate Dining and Living room with a wood burning fireplace. Living room lets out onto fenced patio.

Lower Level: Rec room has carpet and is perfect for an office space. New W/D. Access to the 1 car garage.



Approximate Sq. Feet : 1525



LR: 15 x 12 DR: 12 x9 Kitchen: 14 x 8 REC ROOM: 12 x 12

MBR: 13 x 12 2NDBR: 10x 10 3RDBR: 10 x 10



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4557512)