All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1904 N. Veitch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1904 N. Veitch Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1904 N. Veitch Street

1904 North Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
North Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1904 North Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22201
North Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
mile to Courthouse metro. Beautiful 3BR 3.5BA 4 level Town Home with a 1 car garage - mile to Courthouse metro. Beautiful 3BR 3.5BA 4 level Town Home with a 1 car garage. Great location to metro, shopping, restaurants in Clarendon and DC. Newly renovated! Kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances, maple self closing cabinets and granite countertops which were installed in 2011. Bamboo Hardwood floors on entry level. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. One of the Master bedrooms has its own wood burning fireplace as well. Living room lets out to a enclosed rear patio. Private upper level deck off of the 4th floor. Available 12/8/2018. Call Property Specialists for a showing 703-525-7010

Upper Level 2: Bedroom with bathroom that lets onto the upper level deck.
Upper Level 1: 2 Master Bedrooms with Master Baths. Carpeted throughout.
Entry Level :.As you walk in powder room on the right, Gourmet Kitchen will be on your left. Hardwood floors. Separate Dining and Living room with a wood burning fireplace. Living room lets out onto fenced patio.
Lower Level: Rec room has carpet and is perfect for an office space. New W/D. Access to the 1 car garage.

Approximate Sq. Feet : 1525

LR: 15 x 12 DR: 12 x9 Kitchen: 14 x 8 REC ROOM: 12 x 12
MBR: 13 x 12 2NDBR: 10x 10 3RDBR: 10 x 10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4557512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 N. Veitch Street have any available units?
1904 N. Veitch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 N. Veitch Street have?
Some of 1904 N. Veitch Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 N. Veitch Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 N. Veitch Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 N. Veitch Street pet-friendly?
No, 1904 N. Veitch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1904 N. Veitch Street offer parking?
Yes, 1904 N. Veitch Street does offer parking.
Does 1904 N. Veitch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 N. Veitch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 N. Veitch Street have a pool?
No, 1904 N. Veitch Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 N. Veitch Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 N. Veitch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 N. Veitch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 N. Veitch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University