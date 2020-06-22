1881 NASH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool media room valet service

Live luxuriously in this elegant 2br/2.5ba condo with floor to ceiling windows and private elevator entrance! Amazing location and beautiful light! Contemporary gourmet kitchen features Miele & SubZero appliances. Marble floors throughout! Enormous master bath with double vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. Walk-in master closet. Enjoy the warm weather on 2 huge balconies accessible from bedrooms and living room. Valet, 24-hour concierge, indoor pool, fitness center & private theater. Includes 1 parking space and storage room. Steps from the Rosslyn Metro station and new restaurants springing up throughout the neighborhood. Walk to Georgetown and Clarendon! Be in the heart of DC in no time! Easy access to I66, Route 50, GW Parkway and I395.