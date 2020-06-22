All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:12 AM

1881 NASH STREET

1881 North Nash Street · (703) 228-9007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1881 North Nash Street, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
valet service
Live luxuriously in this elegant 2br/2.5ba condo with floor to ceiling windows and private elevator entrance! Amazing location and beautiful light! Contemporary gourmet kitchen features Miele & SubZero appliances. Marble floors throughout! Enormous master bath with double vanity, separate shower and soaking tub. Walk-in master closet. Enjoy the warm weather on 2 huge balconies accessible from bedrooms and living room. Valet, 24-hour concierge, indoor pool, fitness center & private theater. Includes 1 parking space and storage room. Steps from the Rosslyn Metro station and new restaurants springing up throughout the neighborhood. Walk to Georgetown and Clarendon! Be in the heart of DC in no time! Easy access to I66, Route 50, GW Parkway and I395.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 NASH STREET have any available units?
1881 NASH STREET has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 NASH STREET have?
Some of 1881 NASH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 NASH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1881 NASH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 NASH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1881 NASH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1881 NASH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1881 NASH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1881 NASH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 NASH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 NASH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1881 NASH STREET has a pool.
Does 1881 NASH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1881 NASH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 NASH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 NASH STREET has units with dishwashers.
