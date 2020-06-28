All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1823 N Uhle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1823 N Uhle St
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1823 N Uhle St

1823 North Uhle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1823 North Uhle Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Spectacular 2-story 2 bedroom 1 and half bath completely renovated townhome right in the heart of the Courthouse/Clarendon neighborhood! The location is ideal, with just a 5 minute walk to the courthouse metro station, 10 minutes to Clarendon shopping and dining and a 15 minute walk into Georgetown. If you enjoy biking or running, the Custis trail is near by, as well as plenty of parks for the little ones! For those foodies you have both MOMs Organic Market and Whole foods within walking distance!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 full bath
- 1 half bath
- One parking space included right out front
- Huge master bedroom with 2 gorgeous skylights
- Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling
- Large walk-in closet with built-in elfa shelving
- Second bedroom has cool accent wall
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Hardwood floors downstairs
- Wood burning fireplace
- Surrounding built-ins on either side of the fireplace
- White siltstone quartz countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- A reverse osmosis water filtration system
- New built-in wine refrigerator
- Separate dining area
- Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled
- Spacious Balcony off living room
- Additional storage in attic
- ADT Security system
- Pella windows
- Pets case by case with landlord

AVAILABLE AUGUST 20TH

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5081619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 N Uhle St have any available units?
1823 N Uhle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 N Uhle St have?
Some of 1823 N Uhle St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 N Uhle St currently offering any rent specials?
1823 N Uhle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 N Uhle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 N Uhle St is pet friendly.
Does 1823 N Uhle St offer parking?
Yes, 1823 N Uhle St offers parking.
Does 1823 N Uhle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 N Uhle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 N Uhle St have a pool?
No, 1823 N Uhle St does not have a pool.
Does 1823 N Uhle St have accessible units?
No, 1823 N Uhle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 N Uhle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 N Uhle St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Harvey Hall
860 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The View at Liberty Center
4000 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University