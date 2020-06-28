1823 N Uhle St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Spectacular 2-story 2 bedroom 1 and half bath completely renovated townhome right in the heart of the Courthouse/Clarendon neighborhood! The location is ideal, with just a 5 minute walk to the courthouse metro station, 10 minutes to Clarendon shopping and dining and a 15 minute walk into Georgetown. If you enjoy biking or running, the Custis trail is near by, as well as plenty of parks for the little ones! For those foodies you have both MOMs Organic Market and Whole foods within walking distance!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 full bath

- 1 half bath

- One parking space included right out front

- Huge master bedroom with 2 gorgeous skylights

- Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling

- Large walk-in closet with built-in elfa shelving

- Second bedroom has cool accent wall

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Hardwood floors downstairs

- Wood burning fireplace

- Surrounding built-ins on either side of the fireplace

- White siltstone quartz countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- A reverse osmosis water filtration system

- New built-in wine refrigerator

- Separate dining area

- Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled

- Spacious Balcony off living room

- Additional storage in attic

- ADT Security system

- Pella windows

- Pets case by case with landlord



AVAILABLE AUGUST 20TH



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5081619)