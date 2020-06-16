1812 South Monroe Street

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Don't miss out on this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler in the sought-after Douglas Park neighborhood! Bright and updated kitchen, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout! Backyard is flat and fully fenced. Extra long driveway offers plenty of space for parking and the large shed is perfect for storage! Close to Villages of Shirlington, Columbia Pike, I-395, Rt. 50, Reagan National Airport, the Pentagon and the future National Landing!
Schools
Elementary School: RANDOLPH
High School: WAKEFIELD
Middle School: JEFFERSON
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Don't miss out on this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler in the sought-after Douglas Park neighborhood! Bright and updated kitchen, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout! Backyard is flat and fully fenced. Extra long driveway offers plenty of space for parking and the large shed is perfect for storage! Close to Villages of Shirlington, Columbia Pike, I-395, Rt. 50, Reagan National Airport, the Pentagon and the future National Landing!
Schools
Elementary School: RANDOLPH
High School: WAKEFIELD
Middle School: JEFFERSON