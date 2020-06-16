All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1812 South Monroe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1812 South Monroe Street
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:44 PM

1812 South Monroe Street

1812 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Douglas Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1812 South Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Douglas Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Don't miss out on this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler in the sought-after Douglas Park neighborhood! Bright and updated kitchen, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout! Backyard is flat and fully fenced. Extra long driveway offers plenty of space for parking and the large shed is perfect for storage! Close to Villages of Shirlington, Columbia Pike, I-395, Rt. 50, Reagan National Airport, the Pentagon and the future National Landing!

Schools
Elementary School: RANDOLPH
High School: WAKEFIELD
Middle School: JEFFERSON
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Don't miss out on this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler in the sought-after Douglas Park neighborhood! Bright and updated kitchen, granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout! Backyard is flat and fully fenced. Extra long driveway offers plenty of space for parking and the large shed is perfect for storage! Close to Villages of Shirlington, Columbia Pike, I-395, Rt. 50, Reagan National Airport, the Pentagon and the future National Landing!

Schools
Elementary School: RANDOLPH
High School: WAKEFIELD
Middle School: JEFFERSON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 South Monroe Street have any available units?
1812 South Monroe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 South Monroe Street have?
Some of 1812 South Monroe Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 South Monroe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 South Monroe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 South Monroe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 South Monroe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1812 South Monroe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1812 South Monroe Street offers parking.
Does 1812 South Monroe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 South Monroe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 South Monroe Street have a pool?
No, 1812 South Monroe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1812 South Monroe Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 South Monroe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 South Monroe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 South Monroe Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University